Video: Paula Abdul, Alyssa Edwards, & More Set as Guest Judges for CANADA'S DRAG RACE; Watch the Season 6 Trailer

World of Wonder has unveiled the superstar guest judge lineup and official trailer for the brand new season of Canada’s Drag Race, premiering Thursday, November 20th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories worldwide.

This season, Brooke Lynn Hytes and Traci Melchor are being joined by special resident guest judges: Emmy®-winning TV personality, style and fashion expert, and best-selling author, Carson Kressley; renowned choreographer and on-camera personality Hollywood Jade; and dancer, choreographer, activist, television host, and filmmaker, Sarain Fox.

“While we’ll miss Brad’s passion for drag and fashion, and the joy he brought, we are thrilled to have special resident guest judges Carson, Hollywood, and Sarain who will rotate through on the panel,” said Trevor Boris, showrunner for Canada’s Drag Race. “They are beloved members of the Drag Race family, and each bring a unique perspective alongside Brooke Lynn and Traci.”

Canada’s Drag Race is also confirmed to return for a seventh season. Canadian drag artists can submit their applications now here. Applicants must be 19 years of age as of November 6, 2025, and a Canadian citizen or permanent resident of Canada.

The full lineup of celebrity guest judges for S6 include:

Paula Abdul – music superstar, dancer, renowned choreographer, TV personality, and original judge on AMERICAN IDOL

Icesis Couture – renowned drag artist and winner of Canada’s Drag Race Season 2

Alyssa Edwards – renowned drag artists and winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars

Erdem – globally renowned fashion designer

Glamzilla – content creator and beauty mogul

Kiesza – award-winning recording artist

Allison Russell – Grammy®-winning artist

Rufus Wainwright – Grammy-nominated artist

Canada's Drag Race S6 will air Thursday, November 20th on WOW Presents Plus in the US and select territories, day and date with its local airing on Crave in Canada. The 12 drag artists from across Canada showcasing their talents this season are: Dulce, Eboni La’Belle, Hazel, Karamilk, Mya Foxx, Paolo Perfección, PM, Saltina Shaker, Sami Landri, Star Doll, Van Goth, and Velma Jones.

In association with Crave, Season 6 of Canada's Drag Race is produced by Blue Ant Studios with World of Wonder. Executive Producers for Blue Ant Studios are Matthew Hornburg, Mark Bishop, Donna Luke, and Laura Michalchyshyn. Trevor Boris is Executive Producer/Showrunner, Lori Greenberg is Supervising Producer. Executive Producers for World of Wonder are Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, and RuPaul Charles. For Bell Media, Justin Stockman is Executive Producer and Vice President, Content Development & Programming. Senior Production Executive is Danielle Pearson. Sarah Fowlie is Head of Production, Original Programming. Carlyn Klebuc is General Manager, Original Programming.