Video: Paramount+ Drops LITTLE WING Coming-Of-Age Film Trailer

Paramount+ has REVEALED the official trailer, key art and new images for its upcoming original film LITTLE WING, a heartwarming coming-of-age story from Awesomeness. The film will premiere on Wednesday, March 13, exclusively on Paramount+ in the U.S. and Canada, and the following day in the UK and Australia. Additional Paramount+ international market premiere dates will be announced at a later time.

LITTLE WING follows Kaitlyn, a teen who is reeling from her parents' divorce and the pending loss of her home. She and her best friend hope to solve her mother's financial woes by stealing a valuable bird, but Kaitlyn, instead, forms a bond with the owner that leads her to a new outlook on life.

Starring in LITTLE WING are Brian Cox (Succession) as Jaan, the pigeon racer; Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone) as Maddie, Kaitlyn's mom; Brooklynn Prince (Cocaine Bear) as Kaitlyn; and Che Tafari (Me Time) as Adam, Kaitlyn's classmate and friend.

From Awesomeness, and inspired by The New Yorker article by Susan Orlean about the world of pigeon racing, LITTLE WING is a Paramount+ original movie written by Academy Award nominee John Gatins (Flight) and directed and executive produced by Emmy Award nominee Dean Israelite (Power Rangers). John Gatins and Naomi Despres serve as producers. LITTLE WING is executive produced by Karen Rosenfelt, Donald De Line, Susan Orlean, Brian Cox, Don Dunn and Liz Brandenburg.

