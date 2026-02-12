Video: Nicolas Cage Stars as New York Detective in First Teaser for SPIDER-NOIR

🎭 NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. ✨ Sign Up





Nicolas Cage is a brooding detective in the first teaser trailer for the forthcoming Prime Video series, Spider-Noir. Set in 1930s New York, the series follows the exploits of Ben Reilly, a down-on-his-luck private investigator who doubles as the city's superhero.

The teaser previews the comic book series, which takes clear visual and tonal inspiration from film noir classics of the past. Marking the first leading television role for Cage, his character faces personal tragedies from his past life amid his attempts to manage his present impulses. The show is based on the Marvel comic of the same name.

Produced by Sony Pictures Television for MGM+ and Prime Video, the series will debut on MGM on May 25, before hitting Prime Video on May 27 as a binge release. Spider-Noir will be available to stream in two ways: “Authentic Black & White” and “True-Hue Full Color."

The full cast includes Academy Award-winning actor Nicolas Cage (Adaptation, Pig), Emmy Award-winning actor Lamorne Morris (Fargo, New Girl), Li Jun Li (Sinners, Babylon), Karen Rodriguez (The Hunting Wives, Acapulco), Abraham Popoola (Atlas, Slow Horses), with SAG Award-winning actor Jack Huston (Boardwalk Empire, Day of The Fight), and Emmy Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated actor Brendan Gleeson (The Banshees of Inisherin, Harry Potter).

Guest star cast includes Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, Andrew Caldwell, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, and Kai Caster.

Emmy Award-winning director Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) directed and executive-produced the first two episodes. Oren Uziel (The Lost City, 22 Jump Street) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher, Shantaram) serve as co-showrunners and executive producers.

Uziel and Lightfoot developed the series with the Academy Award-winning team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse: Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal. Lord and Miller executive produce for their shingle Lord Miller along with Aditya Sood and Dan Shear. Amy Pascal also serves as an executive producer via Pascal Pictures. Cage and Pavlina Hatoupis also serve as executive producers.

Photo Credit: MGM