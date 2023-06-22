Video: Netflix Releases TOM SEGURA: SLEDGEHAMMER Trailer

Comedian, NY Times bestselling author, podcast host and actor Tom Segura’s newest Netflix stand-up special will premiere globally on July 4th.

By: Jun. 22, 2023

POPULAR

Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival With Sara Photo 1 Interviews: On the Red Carpet of the WAITRESS Premiere at Tribeca
Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 2 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Video: Watch the WAITRESS, THE MUSICAL: LIVE ON BROADWAY! Teaser Trailer Starring Sara Bar Photo 3 Video: Watch the WAITRESS Live Capture Teaser Trailer
WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected Photo 4 WICKED: PART TWO to Premiere Earlier Than Expected

Today, Netflix released the official trailer for Tom Segura: Sledgehammer.

Comedian, NY Times bestselling author, podcast host and actor Tom Segura’s newest Netflix stand-up special will premiere globally on July 4th.

This is Segura’s fifth Netflix comedy special, following 2014’s Completely Normal, 2016’s Mostly Stories, 2018’s Disgraceful and 2020’s Ball Hog. In 2022, Segura confirmed a two special deal with Netflix, of which Sledgehammer is the first. 

Tom Segura: Sledgehammer was shot at The Celebrity Theater in Phoenix, AZ and was directed by Ryan Polito.

Tom Segura returns to Netflix with his fifth comedy special, Sledgehammer.  Performing to an energized sold out crowd in Phoenix, Arizona, Tom explores his ”admiration” for Brad Pitt, what it’s like raising two sons, and the lessons learned from sharing his gummies with his mother. Tom Segura: Sledgehammer premieres globally on July 4th only on Netflix. 

Watch the new trailer here:




RELATED STORIES - TV

1
I STILL KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Will Be Available On Blu-Ray Photo
I STILL KNOW WHAT YOU DID LAST SUMMER Will Be Available On Blu-Ray

Jennifer Love Hewitt, Freddie Prinze, Jr., Brandy, and Mekhi Phifer star in the screamer sequel to the blood-chilling box office hit, I Know What You Did Last Summer. Remember Ben Willis? He's the fisherman who killed the boy who was driving the car when it went off the road in the fatal accident that killed his daughter Sara.

2
Video: Apple Drops THE BEANIE BUBBLE Film Trailer Photo
Video: Apple Drops THE BEANIE BUBBLE Film Trailer

Apple Original Films unveiled the trailer for the highly anticipated feature, “The Beanie Bubble” starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. From the married directing duo Kristin Gore (“Her,” “Foxcatcher”) and Damian Kulash, Jr. (lead singer of OK Go), and written by Gore, watch the video trailer now!

3
THE CHI Sets Season Six Premiere on Showtime Photo
THE CHI Sets Season Six Premiere on Showtime

Season six cast includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr., Michael V. Epps, Birgundi Baker, Luke James and Curtiss Cook. Plus, Kandi Burruss, Vic Mensa, Carolyn Michelle Smith, Jason Weaver, Iman Shumpert, Nia Jervier, L’lerrét Jazelle, Hannaha Hall, Ahmad Ferguson, Genesis Denise Hale, Joel Steingold, and more.

4
LAST CALL: WHEN A SERIAL KILLER STALKED QUEER NEW YORK Comes to HBO Photo
LAST CALL: WHEN A SERIAL KILLER STALKED QUEER NEW YORK Comes to HBO

Executive producers of the series include Charlize Theron, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan, Jon Bardin, and Kate Barry, and it is a production of Story Syndicate (HBO’s “I’ll Be Gone In The Dark”), and based on the award-winning book “Last Call: A True Story of Love, Lust and Murder in Queer New York” by Elon Green.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'The Connells to Release 30th Anniversary Edition of Breakthrough Album 'Ring'
NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'NYMPHLORD Announces Debut EP & Shares First Single 'Bougainvillea'
Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'Joe Nichols Lands Among The Most-Added at Country Radio This Week with 'Brokenhearted'
Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'Video: Eddie Benjamin Shares 'Over The Moon' Music Video Off New EP 'Weatherman'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer Video
Watch the AND JUST LIKE THAT... Season Two Trailer
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song Video
Watch the New BARBIE Movie Trailer Featuring Dua Lipa Song
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
& JULIET