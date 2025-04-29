Video: Netflix Drops FEAR STREET: PROM QUEEN Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Welcome back to Shadyside. Netflix has unveiled the trailer for Fear Street: Prom Queen, the next installment of the blood-soaked Fear Street franchise. The movie is set to hit the streamer on May 23.

In the slasher flick, prom season at Shadyside High is underway and the school’s wolfpack of It Girls is busy with its usual sweet and vicious campaigns for the crown. But when a gutsy outsider puts herself in the running, and the other girls start mysteriously disappearing, the class of ’88 is suddenly in for one hell of a prom night.

Based On The Book by R.L. Stine, Fear Street: Prom Queen stars India Fowler, Suzanna Son, Fina Strazza, Chris Klein, David Iacono, Ella Rubin, Ariana Greenblatt, with Lili Taylor and Katherine Waterston. Darrin Baker, Rebecca Ablack, Ilan O’Driscoll, Damian Romeo, Dakota Taylor, Eden Summer Gilmore, Brennan Clost, Cecilia Lee, Ryan Rosery also appear.

