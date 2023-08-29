Video: Netflix Debuts David Fincher's THE KILLER Teaser Trailer

THE KILLER will have its world premiere this Sunday, September 3rd at The Venice Film Festival. Watch THE KILLER, in select theaters October and on Netflix November 10.

After a fateful near-miss an assassin battles his employers, and himself, on an international manhunt he insists isn't personal.

The cast includes Michael Fassbender, Charles Parnell, Arliss Howard, Sophie Charlotte and Tilda Swinton.

The screenplay is by Andrew Kevin Walker, based on the graphic novel series "The Killer" written by Alexis Nolent (a.k.a Matz) and illustrated by Luc Jacamon, originally published in the French language by Editions Casterman.

Watch the new teaser trailer here: