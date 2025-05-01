Video: National Geographic Releases Official Trailer for SALLY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



National Geographic Documentary Films has released the trailer, a new film that honors the life of Sally Ride, the first AMERICAN WOMAN to travel to space. From Emmy-winning director Cristina Costantini, SALLY will also reveal the story of Ride’s private relationship with Tam O’Shaughnessy, her partner of 27 years, with new detail and insight never shared before. The film will premiere on National Geographic on Monday, June 16, at 9/8c and be available to stream globally the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

SALLY world premiered at this year’s Sundance Film Festival and was awarded the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize. The film continues to garner praise and acclaim, with critics calling it “an overwhelming triumph,” “inspiring,” and “long overdue.” Most recently, SALLY screened at the San Francisco International Film Festival, SXSW, True/False, the International Festival of Science Documentary Films in the Czech Republic, Miami International Film Festival, and Milwaukee Film Festival, among others. It will continue to screen at multiple festivals around the world, including Millennium Docs Against Gravity in Poland and Seattle International Film Festival. The film’s release on National Geographic, Disney+, and Hulu is timed to the anniversary of Sally Ride’s spaceflight, which took place on June 18, 1983.

Sally Ride became the first AMERICAN WOMAN to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret. Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time. The film features interviews with tennis champion and close friend to Ride, Billie Jean King; Sally’s sister, Bear Ride; and mother, Carol Joyce Ride, along with additional members of NASA’s class of 1978: Anna Fisher, Kathy Sullivan, John Fabian and Steve Hawley.

Director Cristina Costantini returned to Sundance in January with her third feature documentary, SALLY, based on the life of Sally Ride. She was previously at the 2018 Sundance Festival with her debut film “Science Fair” about the competitive world of high school science fairs (co-directed with Darren Foster) and the 2020 Sundance Festival with “Mucho Mucho Amor” (co-directed with Kareem Tabsch). “Science Fair” won the Festival Favorite Award at Sundance and was acquired by National Geographic Documentary Films. After it captured the hearts and minds of viewers at festivals across the world, it went on to win an Emmy, spawn a spin-off series, and inspire future generations of scientists. “Mucho Mucho Amor” was purchased by Netflix at the festival in 2020 and went on to nominations from the News & Documentary Emmys as well as being honored as Best Documentary of the Year by the Imagen Foundation Awards and the Latino Entertainment Journalist Association Film Awards. She returns to Netflix this May with the feature documentary “Karol G: Tomorrow was Beautiful,” which takes an in-depth look at the artist’s impressive rise to fame as one of the biggest Latin musical artists of all time.

SALLY marks a FULL CIRCLE moment for the director as she considered herself a science nerd as a kid and has idolized Sally Ride her entire life, even painting a mural on THE WALL of her elementary school in Sally’s honor. Costantini got her start as an award-winning investigative journalist, covering detention centers, immigration, and the opioid crisis. She has received numerous awards from the National Association of Hispanic Journalists for her work, as well as a DuPont Award and several Emmy nominations. Born and raised in Wisconsin, Costantini is a graduate of Yale University. She now lives in Los Angeles with her husband Alfie, daughter Penny, and elderly pug dog Harriet.

SALLY is presented by National Geographic Documentary Films and is a Story Syndicate production in association with Muck Media. The film is directed by Cristina Costantini. Dan Cogan and Jon Bardin of Story Syndicate serve as producers along with Lauren Cioffi and Costantini. Writers for the film are Tom Maroney and Costantini. Executive producers include Liz Garbus, Tam O’Shaughnessy, Kate Barry, Mala Chapple, Tom Maroney, Carolyn Bernstein with National Geographic Documentary Films, and Bill and Ruth Ann Harnisch.

