Video: Natasha Lyonne and Sam Richardson Star in Sneak Peek Clip From POKER FACE Season 2

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Peacock has shared a new sneak peek clip from Poker Face Season 2. In episode seven, “One Last Job,” Natasha Lyonne stars alongside guest stars Corey Hawkins, Sam Richardson, and Geraldine Viswanathan. The episode will premiere on June 5. Watch the clip now!

Poker Face is a mystery-of-the-week series that follows Lyonne’s Charlie, who has the ability to determine when someone is lying. In the new season, she hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve. This new season features a slew of guest stars, including Broadway alums Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, KATIE Holmes, and more. Check out our exclusive interview with Richard Kind, who appears in episode three.

Tony Tost (Damnation, Americana) serves as showrunner and executive producer for Season 2 alongside executive producers Rian Johnson, Ram Bergman, Natasha Lyonne, Nena Rodrigue, Adam Arkin, Nora Zuckerman and Lilla Zuckerman.

Season one premiered on Peacock in January 2023 to critical acclaim. The show’s first season received four Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for Natasha Lyonne, and garnered Peacock its first Emmy win for Judith Light's Outstanding Guest Actress performance in a comedy series.

Comments

Best Lighting Design - Live Standings Ben Stanton - Maybe Happy Ending - 18% Mark Henderson - Operation Mincemeat - 17% Jack Knowles - Sunset Boulevard - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds