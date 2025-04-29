Video: NOW YOU SEE ME: NOW YOU DON’T Trailer Debuts Featuring Jesse Eisenberg

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lionsgate surprised New Yorkers and fans nationwide this morning by giving away $250,000 in digital payments as part of a Times Square stunt celebrating the trailer debut of Now You See Me: Now You Don’t, available now.

Residents and tourists alike were met with a massive digital billboard flashing the words “NOW YOU SEE ME,” a live countdown clock, and a mysterious phone number, inviting them to text or call for a surprise. As the countdown hit zero, the billboard flipped to reveal: “NOW YOU DON’T” and fans received a surprise text with the brand-new trailer – and instant cash prizes, courtesy of The Horsemen. Franchise newcomers Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa joined the magic in person to help stage the visual "heist" in the heart of Times Square.

The new movie, directed by Ruben Fleischer, is the highly anticipated third installment in the Now You See Me franchise, which stars Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Dave Franco, Isla Fisher, and Morgan Freeman. The third film also features Rosamund Pike, Ariana Greenblatt, Justice Smith, and Dominic Sessa.

According to the synopsis "The Four Horsemen return along with a new generation of illusionists performing mind-melding twists, turns, surprises, and magic unlike anything ever captured on film." It is scheduled to debut in theaters on November 14, 2025.

