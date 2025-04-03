News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: NOT JUST A GOOF Trailer Highlights A GOOFY MOVIE's Lasting Legacy

The documentary will premiere on Disney+ on April 7.

By: Apr. 03, 2025
Disney+ has revealed the trailer for Not Just a Goof, a documentary exploring THE UNTOLD STORY of A Goofy Movie, which debuts on Disney+ on April 7. Just in time for the 30th anniversary of A Goofy Movie, this documentary follows a young creative team tackling their first Disney feature, facing disappointment upon release, only for the film to gain a passionate following decades later.

Through key interviews and rare archival footage, it explores the struggles, victories, and studio dynamics that shaped the movie. More than just a behind-the-scenes look, it highlights why A Goofy Movie remains a beloved gem for the generation that grew up watching it. This captivating retrospective sheds light on Disney Animation’s evolution and the film’s enduring legacy, MAKING IT a must-watch for Disney fans and 90s kids alike.

The documentary is directed by Eric Kimelton and Christopher Ninness, with Disney Legend Don Hahn serving as an executive producer. 

