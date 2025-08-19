Video: Miriam Silverman Stars in Trailer for Sci-fi Thriller MOTHERLAND

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The official trailer has been released for Motherland, a new sci-fi thriller film led by Tony Award Winner Miriam Silverman (The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window), Tony Award nominee Holland Taylor (Ann), and Emmy Award Winner Néstor Carbonell (Shōgun).

Directed by Evan Matthews and written by Nicole Roewe (née Swinford), Motherland focuses on an alternate present society where the state frees parents from the burden of raising children, until a rule enforcer (Silverman) learns a shocking truth that sparks her rebellion.



Motherland is set for release in select theaters and on demand on September 12, 2025 by Vertical. The film was produced by Summer Crockett Moore, Tony Glazer, Lana Link, p.g.a., and Rob Pfaltzgraff, p.g.a., with Nick Reid executive producing.

Miriam Silverman won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Featured Actress in a Play for her performance as Mavis in the Broadway production of The Sign In Sidney Brustein's Window, opposite Oscar Isaac and Rachel Brosnahan, as well as winning the 2023 Drama Desk Award for the same role at BAM. Other Broadway/theater includes Junk (Broadway debut), Anatomy of A Suicide (Atlantic Theater Company), world premiere of Ethan Coen's A Play Is A Poem (Mark Taper Forum) & more.

Holland Taylor was recently seen in Apple TV+ series “The Morning Show” and Showtime’s “Billions”. In June 2020, PBS’s GREAT PERFORMANCES aired a filmed version of Holland’s one-woman play, Ann, based on the late Texas Governor Ann Richards, which Holland wrote and starred in on tour and on Broadway, receiving a 2013 Tony® Award nomination for ‘Leading Actress in a Play’. Holland last appeared on Broadway in 2016 opposite Nathan Lane in the Tony®-nominated revival of The Front Page. She made her Broadway debut in 1965 in the play The Devils with Anne Bancroft.