Video: Miley Cyrus Confirmed as Guest for Volume 2 of Netflix's SESAME STREET; Watch the New Trailer

It's time to return to Sesame Street! Netflix has revealed the trailer and release date for Volume 2 of SESAME STREET Season 56, which will be available on the streamer on March 9. This new batch of four episodes will feature Miley Cyrus as a guest star (who sings a new song), along with familiar favorites like Elmo, Abby, Cookie Monster, and more.

As previously announced, each episode of Netflix's reimagined Sesame Street features interactive, immersive, and engaging 11-minute stories for young viewers. Throughout the season, Sesame Street friends will explore compassion, kindness, and social problem-solving. New episodes drop in three volumes.

The head writer for the series is Halcyon Person, an Emmy, Humanitas, and NAACP Award-nominated TV maker who’s worked as a writer, director, and producer for everything from preschool to late night. She was THE HEAD Writer and Co-Executive Producer of Karma's World (2021) and Dee & Friends in Oz (2024) on Netflix.

Sesame Street launched on November 10, 1969, and for the first time, the new reimagined season is available on Netflix in 30+ languages, offering more options globally.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of Netflix