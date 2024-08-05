Video: Max Releases Spot Previewing New Footage From THE GILDED AGE & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Max has released a new brand spot featuring footage from highly anticipated HBO and Max Originals coming later this year and in 2025.

The spot includes a look at new and returning fan-favorites, such as the third season of HBO’s INDUSTRY (August 11), the fourth and final season of MY BRILLIANT FRIEND, and the sports documentary series HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE CHICAGO BEARS. New series including the adult animated Max Original CREATURE COMMANDOS, the first series out of the new DC Universe under James Gunn and Peter Safran, DUNE: PROPHECY, a six-episode HBO Original drama series from the expansive universe of “Dune,” and THE PENGUIN, an eight-episode HBO Original and DC Studios limited series, starring Academy Award®-nominated actor Colin Farrell, are all featured.



The spot highlights never-before-seen footage from new HBO Originals including A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS, an adaptation of George R. R. Martin’s novella “The Hedge Knight,” IT: WELCOME TO DERRY, the prequel series to the hit films with a story by Andy Muschietti, Barbara Muschietti, and Jason Fuchs, the new comedy series THE FRANCHISE, from creators Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci and writer and showrunner Jon Brown, and WISE GUY DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS, a two-part documentary from acclaimed filmmaker Alex Gibney that delves deep into renowned director David Chase’s life, career, and creative process into his groundbreaking work on the HBO Original series “The Sopranos.” New footage from Max Originals THE PITT, a new drama starring and executive produced by five-time Emmy® nominee Noah Wyle with showrunner Emmy® nominee R. Scott Gemmill and the eight-episode drama series DUSTER, J.J. Abrams’ first series at Max starring Rachel Hilson opposite Josh Holloway, can be seen in the spot.



New footage from returning series can be seen throughout including groundbreaking HBO Original drama series THE LAST OF US, which had the biggest debut season in HBO’s history, the third season of THE GILDED AGE, which just received its first drama series and actor Emmy® nominations, and the upcoming third season of THE WHITE LOTUS, along with the third seasons of Max Originals AND JUST LIKE THAT... and THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS.

Below is a full list of all titles showcased in the new Max brand spot:

*Indicates a new title debuting in 2025

*A KNIGHT OF THE SEVEN KINGDOMS (HBO Original Drama Series)

*AND JUST LIKE THAT... (Max Original Comedy Series)

CHIMP CRAZY (HBO Original Four-Part Documentary Series)

CREATURE COMMANDOS (Max Original Adult Animated Series)

DUNE: PROPHECY (HBO Original Drama Series)

*DUSTER (Max Original Drama Series)

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE CHICAGO BEARS (HBO Original Sports Documentary Series)

HARLEY QUINN (Max Original Adult Animated Series)

INDUSTRY (HBO Original Drama Series)

*IT: WELCOME TO DERRY (HBO Original Drama Series)

MY BRILLIANT FRIEND (HBO Original Drama Series)

THE FRANCHISE (HBO Original Comedy Series)

*THE GILDED AGE (HBO Original Drama Series)

THE PENGUIN (HBO Original Limited Series)

*THE PITT (Max Original Drama Series)

*THE LAST OF US (HBO Original Drama Series)

THE SEX LIVES OF COLLEGE GIRLS (Max Original Comedy Series)

*THE WHITE LOTUS (HBO Original Drama Series)

WISE GUY DAVID CHASE AND THE SOPRANOS (HBO Original Two-Part Documentary)

