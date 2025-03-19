Video: Max Original Series DUSTER Sets Release Date, Shares Teaser

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Max Original drama series Duster, from Emmy®-winner J.J. Abrams and showrunner LaToya Morgan, debuts Thursday, May 15 at 9:00 p.m. ET/6:00 p.m. PT on Max. Produced in association with Warner Bros. Television, the eight-episode season will debut new episodes weekly through the finale on July 3.

Set in the 1970s Southwest, Duster explores the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate that goes from dangerous to wildly, stupidly dangerous when a tenacious young agent comes into town hellbent on taking his crime family down.

The cast includes Josh Holloway, Rachel Hilson, Keith David, Sydney Elisabeth, Greg Grunberg, Camille Guaty, Asivak Koostachin, Adriana Aluna Martinez, and Benjamin Charles Watson.

The first two episodes are written by J.J. Abrams and LaToya Morgan; first two episodes directed by and executive produced by Steph Green; series is executive produced by J.J. Abrams and Rachel Rusch Rich for Bad Robot; executive produced by LaToya Morgan for TinkerToy Productions. Produced in association with Warner Bros. Television.

