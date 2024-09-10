Video: MONSTERS: THE LYLE AND ERIK MENENDEZ STORY Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released a new trailer for Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story from writer and executive producer Ryan Murphy.

Following the massive success of DAHMER, Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s true-crime anthology series returns with Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, chronicling the case of the real-life brothers who were convicted in 1996 for the murders of their parents, José and Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez.

While the prosecution argued they were seeking to inherit their family fortune, the brothers claimed - and remain adamant to this day, as they serve life sentences without the possibility of parole - that their actions stemmed out of fear from a lifetime of physical, emotional, and sexual abuse at the hands of their parents.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story dives into the historic case that took the world by storm, paved the way for audiences’ modern-day fascination with true crime, and in return asks those audiences: Who are the real monsters?

The cast includes Javier Bardem (José Menendez), Chloë Sevigny (Mary Louise “Kitty” Menendez), Cooper Koch (Erik Menendez), Nicholas Alexander Chavez (Lyle Menendez), Nathan Lane (Dominick Dunne), and Ari Graynor (Leslie Abramson).

Leslie Grossman (Judalon Smyth), DALLAS Roberts (Dr. Jerome Oziel), Paul Adelstein (David Conn), Jason Butler Harner (Det. Les Zoeller), Enrique Murciano (Carlos Baralt), Michael Gladis (Tim Rutten), Drew Powell (Det. Tom Linehan), Charlie Hall (Craig Cignarelli), Gil Ozeri (Dr. William Vicary), Jeff Perry (Peter Hoffman), Tessa Auberjonois (Dr. Laurel Oziel), Tanner Stine (Perry Berman), Larry Clarke (Brian Andersen), Jade Pettyjohn (Jamie Pisarcik), Marlene Forte (Marta Cano), and Vicki Lawrence (Leigh) are among the additional key cast. The series is set to launch on Netflix on September 19.

