Video: MGM+ Debuts THE WINTER KING Trailer

THE WINTER KING is an MGM+ original series and a bold and revisionist take on well-loved Arthurian legends, based on Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles series. Produced by Sony Pictures Television-owned Bad Wolf, filming took place in Wales and the West Country. Otto Bathurst (Peaky Blinders, His Dark Materials) serves as lead director and executive producer, alongside Toby Leslie.

The Winter KING is set in the fifth century, long before Britain was united, in a brutal land of warring factions and tribes, where lives were often fleeting. The series follows Arthur Pendragon as he evolves from outcast to legendary warrior and leader.

The series stars Iain De Caestecker (THE CONTROL ROOM, AGENTS OF S.H.I.E.L.D.) as Arthur Pendragon, alongside Eddie Marsan (THE THIEF, HIS WIFE AND THE CANOE, DECEIT) as High KING Uther, Ellie James (GIRI/HAJI, I MAY DESTROY YOU) as Nimue, Nathaniel Martello-White (SMALL AXE, I HATE SUZIE) as Merlin, Stuart Campbell (ROGUE HEROES, CLIQUE) as Derfel, Daniel Ings (I HATE SUZIE, THE CROWN) as Owain, Valene Kane (THE FALL, GANGS OF LONDON) as Morgan, Jordan Alexandra (MAMMALS) as Guinevere, and Simon Merrells (GOOD OMENS, KNIGHTFALL) as Gundleus.

The ensemble cast also features Steven Elder (THE KING, A SPY AMONG FRIENDS) as Bishop Bedwin, Andrew Gower (OUTLANDER, CARNIVAL ROW) as Sansum, Aneirin Hughes (KEEPING FAITH, DREAM HORSE) as Gorfydd, Emily John (MY POLICEMAN) as Ceinwyn, Tatjana Nardone (DEVILS, STATE OF CONSCIOUSNESS) as Ladwyss, Ken Nwosu (KILLING EVE, THE LETTER FOR THE KING) as Sagramor, and Billy Postlethwaite (THE GREAT, CHERNOBYL) as Cadwys.

Kate Brooke (BANCROFT, A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES) and Ed Whitmore (SILENT WITNESS, MANHUNT) adapted Bernard Cornwell’s Warlord Chronicles and act as executive producers. Julie Gardner (DOCTOR WHO, I HATE SUZIE), Lachlan MacKinnon (INDUSTRY, A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES) and Jane Tranter (HIS DARK MATERIALS, SUCCESSION) serve as executive producers with Sherry Marsh (POSE, VIKINGS).

Shelley Browning and Kenneth L. Browning are also executive producers, and the drama is produced by Catrin Lewis Defis for Bad Wolf, in association with One Big Picture. Sony Pictures Television is distributing The Winter KING worldwide, and the series will stream on ITVX in the UK later this year.

About Bad Wolf

Bad Wolf are the multi award-winning producers of three seasons of HIS DARK MATERIALS for BBC/HBO; three seasons of A DISCOVERY OF WITCHES FOR SKY / AMC; two seasons of Lucy Prebble’s I HATE SUZIE FOR SKY / HBO Max and are in production on a third season of the acclaimed series Industry for HBO / BBC, and DOCTOR WHO for BBC / Disney+. In 2021, Sony Pictures Television took a majority stake in the company.

About Sony Pictures Television

Sony Pictures Television (SPT) is one of the television industry’s leading content providers, producing, distributing, and carrying programming worldwide in every genre and for every platform. In addition to managing one of the industry’s largest libraries of award-winning feature films, television shows and formats, SPT is home to a thriving global content business, operating a robust portfolio of wholly owned and joint-venture production companies across the U.S., Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific, as well as linear and digital channels around the world. SPT is a Sony Pictures Entertainment Company, a subsidiary of Tokyo-based Sony Group Corporation.

About MGM+

MGM+, an Amazon company, is a premium linear channel and streaming service delivering a broad lineup of quality original series and docuseries, the latest movie releases, and classic film franchises—all available in the U.S. on TV, on-demand, online, and across devices. MGM+ is a destination for original premium content, with original series including sci-fi horror series FROM; Emmy-winning series Godfather of Harlem; the Western adventure Billy the Kid; and cinematic dramatic series A Spy Among Friends, War of the Worlds, Rogue Heroes, and Belgravia.

The network is also the home of acclaimed docuseries, including Emmy-nominated Laurel Canyon, Helter Skelter, Slow Burn, My Life as a Rolling Stone, NFL Icons, and Murf the Surf. Premium movies are also available, including Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, House of Gucci, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Smile and Till.