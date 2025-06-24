Video: Lily James & More Star in New Trailer for FINALLY DAWN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Finally Dawn, a drama film starring Lily James, has released a new trailer ahead of its theatrical and digital premiere this July. The Italian film made its world premiere at the Venice International Film Festival in 2023, and is now set to arrive in U.S. theaters and on digital platforms on July 18.

The movie follows a young Roman woman (James) during the 1950s who is on the verge of becoming engaged to a man. She goes to Cinecittà to audition as an extra and is thrust into this almost infinite night during which she discovers herself.

Directed by Saverio Costanzo, Finally Dawn also stars Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Rachel Sennott (Bottoms), and Willem Dafoe (Nosferatu).

James is best known for her roles in films such as Baby Driver, Cinderella, The Dig, Yesterday, Mamma Mia: Here We Go Again, Darkest Hour, What’s Love Got To Do With It and TV dramas including Pam & Tommy (for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and Emmy Award), War and Peace, Rebecca, The Pursuit of Love and Downton Abbey. On stage, she most recently appeared in Lyonesse (West End) All About Eve (West End). Other theatre credits include Romeo and Juliet (Kenneth Branagh Season, West End) and Vernon God Little (Young Vic).

