Video: Liam Neeson Fights Crime in First Trailer for THE NAKED GUN Reboot

Paramount has dropped the first trailer for The Naked Gun, the new action comedy that serves as a soft reboot of the 1988 film of the same name. Liam Neeson stars as Lt. Frank Drebin Jr., THE SON of Leslie Nielson's character from the original movies, as he follows in his father's footsteps to lead the Police Squad and save the world.

The movie also stars Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, and Danny Huston. It will arrive in theaters on August 1st.

The film is directed by Akiva Schaffer of The Lonely Island, who co-wrote a draft of the script alongside Dan Gregor and Doug Mand. Together, the trio worked on Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers for Disney. Seth MacFarlane produces.

1988's The Naked Gun was a comedy hit from the creators of the film Airplane! Starring Leslie Nielsen, the movie spawned two sequels.

