Video: Lady Gaga Performs 'Abracadabra' and 'Dead Dance' Mashup at 2025 VMAs

At the 2025 Video Music Awards this past Sunday, Lady Gaga took the stage to perform a mashup of Abracadabra and Dead Dance, the new song featured in Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday, in which she also stars. The superstar also took home four awards at the ceremony, including Artist of the Year. Check out her performance and the full list of winners here.
Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, arrived earlier this year and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.”
The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein. Check out a video from a recent concert performance, where Gaga performs "Shallow" while evoking the title song in The Phantom of the Opera. Take a look at her upcoming tour dates below.
Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Sept. 29 – London, U.K. – The O2
Sept. 30 – London, U.K. – The O2
Oct. 2 – London, U.K. – The O2
Oct. 7 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-Op Live
Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena
Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum
Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi
Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena
Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome
Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena
Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena
Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena
