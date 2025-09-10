Video: Lady Gaga Performs 'Abracadabra' and 'Dead Dance' Mashup at 2025 VMAs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



At the 2025 Video Music Awards this past Sunday, Lady Gaga took the stage to perform a mashup of Abracadabra and Dead Dance, the new song featured in Season 2 of Netflix's Wednesday, in which she also stars. The superstar also took home four awards at the ceremony, including Artist of the Year. Check out her performance and the full list of winners here.

Lady Gaga's new album Mayhem, arrived earlier this year and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.”

The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein. Check out a video from a recent concert performance, where Gaga performs "Shallow" while evoking the title song in The Phantom of the Opera. Take a look at her upcoming tour dates below.

The Mayhem Ball Dates

Sept. 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 17 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sept. 29 – London, U.K. – The O2

Sept. 30 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 2 – London, U.K. – The O2

Oct. 7 – Manchester, U.K. – Co-Op Live

Oct. 12 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 13 – Stockholm, Sweden – Avicii Arena

Oct. 19 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 20 – Milan, Italy – Unipol Forum

Oct. 28 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Oct. 29 – Barcelona, Spain – Palau Sant Jordi

Nov. 4 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 5 – Berlin, Germany – Uber Arena

Nov. 9 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Ziggo Dome

Nov. 11 – Antwerp, Belgium – Sportpaleis Arena

Nov. 13 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 14 – Lyon, France – LDLC Arena

Nov. 17 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 18 – Paris, France – Accor Arena

Nov. 20 – Paris, France – Accor Arena