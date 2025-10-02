Video: LAST OF THE RED HOT MAMAS Producers Negotiate Product Deal on SHARK TANK

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Susan and Lloyd Ecker, producers of the Broadway-aimed Last Of The Red Hot Mamas, pitched their new product, the "Snorinator," on a recent episode of Shark Tank.

In a clip from the episode, the couple can be seen negotiating investment prices with judge Lori Greiner and guest "Shark" Michael Strahan. The episode aired Wednesday, October 1 at 10pm ET/PT on ABC and is now streaming on Hulu.

Last July, Last Of The Red Hot Mamas had its world premiere at Bucks County Playhouse. Since then, the co-writers Susan Ecker, Harrison David Rivers and Lloyd Ecker have completed a new draft of their musical. Now, Susan and Lloyd, along with director/choreographer Shea Sullivan, are preparing for a winter table read that will be followed by an industry presentation in the spring of 2026.

Three years ago, the Eckers invented a memory foam pillow with a unique design to hold Lloyd in place at a sixty-six-degree upright position. "Right from day one it felt like I was sleeping on a cloud," Lloyd recalled. "No more sore throats, no more shoulder pain."

"And he also hasn't snored since," confirmed Susan." With the major exposure from Shark Tank, we are hoping to be overrun with pillow sales." "And, consequently, our newly silenced partners will be the reason we get to Broadway quicker," added Lloyd.

Shark Tank is the critically acclaimed and multi-Emmy® Award-winning business-themed unscripted series that celebrates entrepreneurship. The hit reality show has amassed an amazing $11 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank. The show won the 2024 Emmy for Outstanding Structured Reality Program after four back-to-back Emmys in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014 in the same category, out of a total of 25 Emmy nominations over 15 seasons. The show's seventeenth season airs every Wednesday on ABC.

Video courtesy of ABC