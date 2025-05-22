Video: Josh O’Connor Stars in New Clip from Kelly Reichardt’s THE MASTERMIND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



MUBI has shared a first look at Kelly Reichardt’s (First Cow, Certain Women) The Mastermind, in advance of its World Premiere In Competition at the 78th Cannes Film Festival tomorrow, May 23.

In a sedate corner of Massachusetts circa 1970, JB Mooney (Josh O'Connor), an unemployed carpenter turned amateur art thief, plans his first big heist. When things go haywire, his life unravels.

The film stars Josh O’Connor (Challengers, La Chimera), Alana Haim (Licorice Pizza), John Magaro (Past Lives, First Cow), Gaby Hoffman (Transparent, Girls), Bill Camp (12 Years a Slave, Joker) and Hope Davis (American Splendor, Synecdoche, New York).

Producers on the film are Neil Kopp, Anish Savjani, and Vincent Savino of filmscience. MUBI is financing the film and will distribute in select territories, retaining rights in North America, UK, Ireland, LATAM, Germany, Austria, Benelux, Turkey, and India, with The Match Factory handling remaining worldwide sales. UTA Independent Film Group handled financing for the film. UK and worldwide release dates for The Mastermind to be announced.

Photo Credit: 2025 Mastermind Movie Inc.

Comments

