Video: Josh Gad Wonders 'What If?' in New Disney+ Super Bowl Ad

Josh Gad lends his voice to a new commercial for Disney+, airing during the SUPER BOWL this Sunday, February 9. In the ad, Gad poses "What If" questions, wondering what it would be like if iconic moments from Disney movies and shows simply didn't happen. "What if there was no galaxy far, far away?" Gad asks as Star Wars characters C-3P0 and R2-D2 disappear from the frame.

"[What if Elsa] never did let it go?" he poses, as Frozen's Elsa disappears as well. There are several other Disney-owned properties featured as well including The Simpsons, The Bear, and Only Murders in the Building. "That would really suck, wouldn't it? Gad admits, before highlighting that these moments do exist and how lucky we are that they do.

Josh Gad is known for his role as Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon and as THE VOICE of Olaf in the Frozen franchise. He was most recently on Broadway in the comedy Gutenberg! The Musical!, where he reunited with The Book of Mormon co-star Andrew Rannells. That show ran as a limited engagement from October 12, 2023 until January 28, 2024 at the James Earl Jones.

