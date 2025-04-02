Video: Jack Quaid Stars in NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH Trailer

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new trailer has debuted for the film Neighborhood Watch (formerly Nowhere Men), directed by Duncan Skiles and starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Jack Quaid (The Boys), and Malin Akerman (Watchmen). The film will be released in theaters and on demand on April 25th, 2025.

In Neighborhood Watch, Simon (Quaid), a young man grappling with mental illness, becomes convinced that he has witnessed an abduction. When he reports it to the police and they refuse to believe him, he reluctantly seeks the help of his neighbor Ed (Morgan), a jaded, retired security guard with his own troubled past. As the unlikely duo delves deeper into the mystery, their pursuit of the truth forces them to confront not only the dark secrets surrounding the disappearance but also the unspoken wounds that haunt them both.

Neighborhood Watch is written by Sean Farley and produced by Luke Daniels, Greg Lauritano, Vince Jolivette, Chris Bellant, Kurt Fethke, and Jake Robinson. The deal was negotiated by Mark Ward and Brandon Harmer of RLJE Films with the filmmakers.

