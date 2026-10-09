THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Cast Talks Assembling the Ensemble
A look inside the casting process for the FX spinoff's new generation of characters.
FX has offered an inside look at how THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA assembled its cast, with a new piece focusing on the actors who play the show's central characters. The featurette, titled "More Than the Music - Casting the New Era," turns the spotlight on the performers behind Wanda Bell and Leon Simmons as the series carries the SNOWFALL story forward into 1990s Los Angeles.
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to build what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing a volatile local rapper named Artillery, played by Simmie "Buddy" Sims III.
The featurette also touches on Wanda's internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl "DG" Grant, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, an arrangement that creates opportunities for her while deepening tensions with Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets behind and pursue atonement through his free legal clinic. The series continues to air Tuesdays on FX and Hulu.
The casting piece arrives alongside a run of behind-the-scenes content FX has released tracing the show's music and storylines, including a featurette on the gospel roots of one of the series' tracks.
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