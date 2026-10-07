THE DROP Featurette Traces Gospel Roots of Hip-Hop Track

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





FX has released a featurette titled 'Behind the Beat: Track Five - Sinful Obsession,' the latest installment in a series examining the music behind THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA. The piece traces the gospel roots embedded in the track, framing the connection between gospel music and hip-hop as central to understanding the show's sound.

THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III.

Wanda's internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl 'DG' Grant, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, creates opportunities but also deepens tensions with Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets behind and pursue atonement through his free legal clinic. The series airs Tuesdays on FX and Hulu.

The featurette follows a prior installment in the same series, 'Behind the Beat: Track Four - Back to the Hood,' which traced a sample built from the culture and streets of Los Angeles, as detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report.

See more BroadwayWorld in Google Our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers. Add as a preferred source Breaking Broadway alerts by text Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone. Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 24 Days 10 Hrs 31 Min 09 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me