THE DROP Featurette Traces Gospel Roots of Hip-Hop Track
Series traces how gospel music shaped a key song in the FX spinoff's soundtrack.
FX has released a featurette titled 'Behind the Beat: Track Five - Sinful Obsession,' the latest installment in a series examining the music behind THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA. The piece traces the gospel roots embedded in the track, framing the connection between gospel music and hip-hop as central to understanding the show's sound.
THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they attempt to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda works to assemble what the series describes as a ragtag group of geniuses, pulling in her cousins Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, and James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while pursuing volatile local rapper Artillery, played by Simmie 'Buddy' Sims III.
Wanda's internship with former D-boy-turned-label-owner Darryl 'DG' Grant, played by Brandon Mychal Smith, creates opportunities but also deepens tensions with Leon, who has vowed to leave the streets behind and pursue atonement through his free legal clinic. The series airs Tuesdays on FX and Hulu.
The featurette follows a prior installment in the same series, 'Behind the Beat: Track Four - Back to the Hood,' which traced a sample built from the culture and streets of Los Angeles, as detailed in a previous BroadwayWorld report.
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