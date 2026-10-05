THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA Sneak Peek Exposes Shocking Secret About Lamar's Mother

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FX has posted a sneak peek from the fifth episode of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA showing Gerty, played by Nicki Micheaux, and Big Daddy, played by Mykelti Williamson, revealing a painful chapter from their family's past. The disclosure changes what Lamar Kinsey, played by Asante Blackk, understands about his mother, marking a turning point in the character's arc on the FX spinoff.

Lamar's storyline has been a recurring thread across the series so far, with earlier episodes showing him navigating contested gang territory and the dangers tied to his cousin Wanda Bell's efforts to build a West Coast rap collective. The new clip pulls him away from the streets and into a family reckoning, with Gerty and Big Daddy serving as the ones to finally break the news.

The series follows SNOWFALL characters Wanda Bell, played by Gail Bean, and Leon Simmons, played by Isaiah John, as they try to reinvent themselves in 1990s Los Angeles amid the fallout of the crack epidemic and the rise of West Coast rap. Wanda's effort to assemble what the show calls a ragtag group of geniuses pulls in both Lamar and his cousin James Kinsey, played by Peyton Alex Smith, while she also pursues the volatile rapper Artillery, who is already entangled with law enforcement.

Family bonds have driven much of the show's drama, a theme previously explored when Asante Blackk and Peyton Alex Smith broke down family loyalty on THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA After Show, alongside Nicki Micheaux. New episodes of THE DROP: A SNOWFALL SAGA air Tuesdays on FX and Hulu.

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