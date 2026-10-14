Video: IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY: Mac's Albanian Beef Snares Little Leaguers
The scene is drawn from Episode 10 of the show's current season.
FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA centered on Mac, played by Rob Mac, whose ongoing beef with a group of Albanians spills over into unrelated territory. A group of Little League kids, described in the clip as being in the wrong place at the wrong time, become collateral damage in the dispute.
The scene comes from Episode 10 of the season, continuing a run that FX has described as sending Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank through storylines involving inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos continues at Paddy's Pub.
FX has noted that Season 18 leans on outrageous moments, star cameos and Philadelphia-specific nods as The Gang continues its run of misadventures. The season has repeatedly placed its characters in confrontations that escalate well beyond their original stakes, with this episode's Little League fallout serving as another example of that pattern playing out around Mac's unresolved disputes.
Earlier episodes this season found other members of The Gang pursuing their own schemes, including Dennis and Frank pitching a secretary idea in a marketing meeting, part of the same Season 18 run of Gang dysfunction.
Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more...