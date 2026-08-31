IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Charlie and Frank Honor The Dead With Mummers Parade

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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA centered on a distinctly Philly tradition. In the clip, Charlie, played by Charlie Day, and Frank, played by Danny DeVito, honor their lost loved ones by staging their own version of a traditional Mummers parade.

While Charlie and Frank turn to the citywide ritual as a way of processing grief, the episode's other storyline pulls in a different direction entirely. Mac, played by Rob Mac, spends the scene helping his father engineer a prison break, a plot that sits alongside the parade sequence in Episode 2 of the season.

The scene continues Season 18's habit of pairing local color with The Gang's usual schemes. FX has described the season as sending Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank through inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos persists at Paddy's Pub.

The episode follows the season's opening stretch, which began with Frank's chaotic wedding at Paddy's and a bridal shower that quickly went off the rails. New episodes of the series are available on FXX and Hulu.

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