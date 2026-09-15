IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY: Charlie and Mac Recruit Beef Cakes for Paddy's

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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA showing Charlie, played by Charlie Day, and Mac, played by Rob Mac, heading to a steel factory in search of muscular workers they hope to lure to Paddy's Pub. The scheme is aimed at filling seats at the bar with what the pair call beef cakes, and along the way they end up forming an unexpected friendship.

The scene comes from Episode 6 of the season, part of a run that FX has described as sending Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank through storylines involving inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos continues at Paddy's Pub. FX notes the season leans on outrageous moments, star cameos and Philly-specific nods as The Gang proves that age has not brought wisdom.

Season 18 has repeatedly sent members of The Gang into odd corners of Philadelphia to chase half-formed plans, and this factory recruiting trip follows that same pattern of Charlie and Mac pursuing a scheme that quickly becomes stranger than intended. The episode adds another entry to the season's string of clips built around The Gang's attempts to solve their problems through increasingly questionable means.

Earlier in the season, FX also released scenes centered on Dee's Renaissance Faire scheme and Frank's confrontation with the McPoyles at the same fair, both from Episode 5 of the season, showing how Season 18 has spread its chaos across multiple settings beyond the bar itself.

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