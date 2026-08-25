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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA centered on a diagnosis that upends the group's usual dynamic. In the clip, titled The Gang Gets Diagnosed, Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, and Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, are both diagnosed with ADHD, while Mac, played by Rob Mac, notably is not.

The revelation sends The Gang into motion with a scheme to return to school and prove their intelligence, a premise that fits the show's long-running habit of turning ordinary setbacks into elaborate, ego-driven plans. The scene is drawn from Episode 3 of the season, continuing the run of Paddy's Pub misadventures that has defined the FX comedy's run.

Season 18 has The Gang tangling with inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and what FX describes as sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos persists at the bar. The season's official description promises outrageous moments, star cameos and Philly-specific nods, with the network noting that age has done nothing to bring the characters wisdom.

The episode follows earlier Season 18 clips detailing Frank's ill-fated wedding and the ensuing bridal shower that went off the rails, keeping the season's storylines interconnected as new episodes roll out on FX and Hulu.

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