Video: IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY: Dee's Tea Summons Unwelcome Spirits

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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA centered on Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, who gathers with her girl gang to drink a special tea that ends up summoning spirits the group did not bargain for.

The scene comes from Episode 10 of the season, part of a run that FX has described as sending Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank through storylines involving inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos continues at Paddy's Pub.

FX has noted that Season 18 leans on outrageous moments, star cameos and Philadelphia-specific nods as The Gang continues its run of misadventures, with the network stating that age has not brought the characters any wisdom.

Episode 10 arrives in the same season that has already produced a scene showing Mac's ongoing conflict with a group of Albanians spilling over onto a group of Little League kids, detailed in a separate clip from the same episode.

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