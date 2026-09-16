IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY: Dennis and Frank Pitch the Perfect Secretary
The Gang hijacks a corporate meeting with another questionable scheme.
FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA in which Dennis, played by Glenn Howerton, and Frank, played by Danny DeVito, barge into a marketing meeting to pitch Dennis's idea for what he calls the perfect secretary. Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, joins the pair and finds her own way to complicate the pitch by mixing business with pleasure.
The scene comes from Episode 6 of the season, the same episode that recently produced a clip of Charlie and Mac touring a steel factory in search of muscular recruits for Paddy's Pub. That storyline runs alongside Dennis, Frank and Dee's meeting-room scheme, giving the episode two separate threads of Gang dysfunction playing out at once.
Season 18 has continued sending Charlie, Mac, Dennis, Dee and Frank through a mix of contemporary targets and long-running bad habits, with FX describing the season as tackling inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos persists at Paddy's Pub. The marketing-meeting setup gives Dennis and Frank another shared scheme to run, with Dee working an angle of her own inside the same room.
The episode continues a pattern this season of pairing The Gang's usual self-interested plotting with workplace and corporate settings outside the bar. More on Episode 6's other storyline can be found in BroadwayWorld's earlier coverage of Charlie and Mac's steel factory recruiting mission.
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