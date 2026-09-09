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IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Dee's Ren Faire Scheme Ends in a Joust

The clip is drawn from the same Renaissance Faire episode that also pits Frank against his old rivals.

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FX released a new scene from Season 18 of IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA centered on Dee, played by Kaitlin Olson, as she orchestrates a scheme at a Renaissance Faire that spirals into what the network describes as an eye-popping joust.

The scene comes from Episode 5 of the season, the same installment that has already produced a clip showing Frank crossing paths with the McPoyles at the same Renaissance Faire setting. Dee's plot unfolds alongside that storyline, giving the episode two separate threads playing out at the fair.

Season 18 has continued to send The Gang through a mix of contemporary targets and long-running dysfunction, with FX describing the season as tackling inheritances, automation, conspiracy theories and sobriety's cultural swing, all while chaos persists at Paddy's Pub.

The Renaissance Faire has become a recurring backdrop for Episode 5, following the previously released scene detailed in IT'S ALWAYS SUNNY IN PHILADELPHIA: Frank Faces the McPoyles at Renaissance Faire, in which Frank's history with his old enemies gets a new stage at the same event.

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