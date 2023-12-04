Video: HBO Releases TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY Trailer With Jodie Foster & Kali Reis

HBO releases official trailer and key art for "True Detective: Night Country"

By: Dec. 04, 2023

HBO has released the official trailer for the original drama series TRUE DETECTIVE: NIGHT COUNTRY, starring Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, Isabella Star Lablanc, Aka Niviâna, Anna Lambe, and Joel D. Montgrand with Christopher Eccleston, and John Hawkes.

Issa López serves as showrunner and writer and directs all episodes. The trailer and key art were REVEALED on Saturday, December 2nd exclusively during Warner Bros. Discovery's CCXP Panel in São Paulo, Brazil.

When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the eight men who operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into THE HAUNTED truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.

The cast includes Jodie Foster, Kali Reis, Finn Bennett, Fiona Shaw, with Christopher Eccleston, Isabella Star LaBlanc, and John Hawkes. Guest stars are Anna Lambe, Aka Niviâna, June Thiele, Diane Benson, and Joel D. Montgrand.

The show is from showrunner, writer, director, executive producer, Issa López; star and executive producer, Jodie Foster. Executive Producers: Mari Jo Winkler; Barry Jenkins, Adele Romanski, and Mark Ceryak for PASTEL; Chris Mundy; Alan Page Arriaga; Steve Golin; Richard Brown; Matthew McConaughey; Woody Harrelson; Cary Joji Fukunaga; Nic Pizzolatto. Producers: Princess Daazhraii Johnson; Cathy Tagnak Rexford; Sam Breckman.

Watch the new trailer here:



