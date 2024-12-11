Video: HARLEY QUINN Season 5 Trailer Unveils New Adventures in Metropolis

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Season five of the Max Original adult animated series HARLEY QUINN debuts with the first episode THURSDAY, JANUARY 16, followed by one new episode weekly through March 20 on Max.

The fifth season of HARLEY QUINN finds Harley (Kaley Cuoco) and Ivy (Lake Bell) in a new location: Metropolis! – the home of all things Superman, Lois Lane, and the Daily Planet. Harley and Ivy discover that something sinister is at play and all is not what it seems. Looming threats include Lex Luthor and his sister, Lena Luthor, plus fan-favorite Brainiac. But of course, Harley’s crew of misfits and allies will join her on this irreverent journey that takes no prisoners in having fun in the DC sandbox.

The cast includes Kaley Cuoco as Harley Quinn, Lake Bell as Poison Ivy, James Adomian as Bane, Diedrich Bader as Batman/Bruce Wayne, Ron Funches as King Shark, Stephen Fry as Brainiac, Natalie Morales as Lois Lane, JB Smoove as Frank the Plant, Alan Tudyk as Clayface & Joker, and Aisha Tyler as Lena Luthor.

Based on characters from DC, HARLEY QUINN is produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, Lorey Stories, and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, and Dean Lorey. Dean Lorey serves as executive producer and showrunner. Executive producers are Justin Halpern, Patrick Schumacker, Kaley Cuoco, Sam Register, and Katie Rich. Co-executive producers are Chrissy Romero. Supervising producers are Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and Ian Hamilton. Producer is Susan Ward. Consulting producers are Jamiesen Borak and Leslie Schapira. Co-producer is Vidhya Iyer.

