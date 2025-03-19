Video: HANS ZIMMER & FRIENDS Pirates of the Caribbean Performance Clip

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert is now open in cinemas worldwide with limited screenings. This special global event captures an extraordinary live performance of some of Zimmer's most revered compositions, including music from Dune, Gladiator, Interstellar, The Lion King, and much more. In celebration of the film’s release, check out an exclusive film clip of Hans Zimmer and his 18-piece band performing the Pirates of the Caribbean Suite.

Captured by director Paul Dugdale in Dubai’s Al Wasl Plaza dome, this is one of the never-before-seen performances specially created for the film. See this and other cinematic masterpieces brought to life by Hans Zimmer, his band, and a world-class orchestra in this spectacular big screen concert experience, exclusive to cinemas.

From the dunes of the Arabian Desert to the heights of Jumeirah Burj Al Arab, these performances deliver an intimate and unique experience of Zimmer’s most beloved and renowned movie soundtracks. As well as being Zimmer’s first concert special from his world tour, Hans Zimmer Live, the production of the feature in Dubai marked the first time the composer has officially collaborated with a destination. Inspired by his time spent exploring it, Zimmer also created a musical composition ‘Diamond in the Desert’ for the city of Dubai, another unprecedented moment in his award-winning career.

The film features Hans Zimmer alongside his 18-piece band, including Musical Director Nick Glennie-Smith (keyboard/piano/accordion), Lebo Morake (vocalist – THE LION KING), Judith Sephuma (vocalist), Pedro Eustache (woodwinds), Lisa Gerrard (vocalist – GLADIATOR), Loire Cotler (vocalist – DUNE), Juan Garcia-Herreros (electric bass), Guthrie Govan (guitar), Aleksandra Suklar (percussion), Holly Madge Jaspal (drums), Aicha Djidjelli (drums), Steven Doar (keyboards/percussion), Tina Guo (cello), Andy Pask (bass/electric bass), Rusanda Panfili (violin), Leah Zeger (violin/vocalist), Molly Rogers Goldbaum (violin/vocalist) and Nile Marr (guitar).

The film also features conversations with Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet, and Zendaya, and directed by Emmy-winning and multi-Grammy nominated Paul Dugdale, with Jerry Bruckheimer serving as Executive Producer.

Very limited screenings began Wednesday, March 19 in select global cinemas across the Americas, Europe, Asia and United Arab Emirates.

ABOUT Hans Zimmer:

Hans Zimmer has scored more than 500 projects across all mediums, which combined, have grossed more than 28 billion dollars at the worldwide box office. Zimmer has been honored with two Academy Awards®, three Golden Globes®, five Grammys®, an American Music Award, and a Tony® Award. His work highlights include Dune: Part One, Top Gun: Maverick, No Time to Die, Gladiator, The Thin Red Line, As Good as It Gets, Rain Man, The Dark Knight trilogy, Inception, Thelma and Louise, The Last Samurai, 12 Years A Slave, Blade Runner 2049 (co-scored w/ Benjamin Wallfisch) and Dunkirk, as well as David Attenborough’s Prehistoric Planet, and Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two, the follow-up to his Academy Award®-winning score for Dune: Part One. Zimmer most recently created the score for Steve McQueen’s Blitz, which premiered at the BFI London Film Festival. Starring Saoirse Ronan and Harris Dickinson, the film released in theaters on November 1, 2024.

Upcoming, Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamond in the Desert will be released in cinemas worldwide on March 19 and features live performances of Zimmer's most revered compositions, as well as conversations with his closest collaborators, including Billie Eilish, Sir Christopher Nolan, Denis Villeneuve, Finneas, Jerry Bruckheimer, Johnny Marr, Pharrell Williams, Tanya Lapointe, Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya. He scored Joseph Kosinski’s F1, which is set to premiere on June 27 from Warner Bros.

Beyond his award-winning compositions, Zimmer is a remarkably successful touring artist, having recently concluded his first North American “Hans Zimmer Live” tour, after the tour’s second round in Europe. He has also performed in the Middle East at Dubai’s renowned Coca-Cola Arena for two consecutive nights as well as Formula 1’s Singapore Grand Prix.

