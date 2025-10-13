Video: Glen Powell, Colman Domingo Star in New Trailer for THE RUNNING MAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







It's time to run. Paramount has dropped a new trailer for The Running Man, the forthcoming dystopian thriller based on the novel by Stephen King. The movie, set in the near future, chronicles a ruthless competition series (also called The Running Man) where contestants must survive 30 days while being hunted by professional assassins, with every move broadcast to the world.

Glen Powell stars as working-class Ben Richards, who is convinced by the show’s charming but ruthless producer, Dan Killian (Josh Brolin), to enter the competition in an attempt to save his sick daughter. However, Ben’s defiance, instincts, and grit turn him into an unexpected fan favorite, making him a threat to the entire system. As ratings skyrocket, so does the danger, and Ben must outwit not just the Hunters but a nation addicted to watching him fall. The trailer promises an action-packed film and offers a look at Broadway alum Colman Domingo as the over-the-top host.

Directed by Edgar Wright, the cast also includes William H. Macy, Lee Pace, Emilia Jones, Michael Cera, Daniel Ezra, and Jayme Lawson. Michael Bacall and Edgar Wright adapted the screenplay from the King novel. It will be released in theaters on November 7, 2025.