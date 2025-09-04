Video: Elizabeth McGovern Stars in New Trailer for ANNE RICE’S TALAMASCA: THE SECRET ORDER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AMC has released the trailer for the newest series in Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order, premiering Sunday, October 26 at 9pm ET/PT on AMC and AMC+.

The six-episode first season focuses on a secretive society called the Talamasca, comprised of the men and women responsible for tracking and containing the witches, vampires, and other creatures scattered around the globe.

Headlined by Nicholas Denton, the series stars Academy Award®, BAFTA®, Emmy® and Golden Globe® nominee and SAG® Award-winner Elizabeth McGovern (Ava: The Secret Conversations), SAG® Award-winner William Fichtner, Maisie Richardson-Sellers and Celine Buckens, with SAG® Award-nominee Jason Schwartzman set to guest star and Eric Bogosian and Justin Kirk reprising their roles from Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire as crossover characters in the new series.

Denton stars as Guy Anatole; on the cusp of graduating law school, he is approached by a representative of the Talamasca, a secretive agency that monitors and protects us from the supernatural world. When Guy learns that the Talamasca has been tracking him since his childhood, he falls headlong into a world of secret agents and immortal beings who, up to now, have maintained a fragile balance with the mortal world. McGovern portrays Helen, a seasoned veteran of the Talamasca, and the leader of its New York Motherhouse; Fichtner plays Jasper, a mysterious American who has quietly assumed control and influence over the Talamasca’s London Motherhouse; Richardson-Sellers plays Olive, a beguiling and ambitious agent of the Talamasca; Buckens stars as Doris, strong-willed and with an old soul, she lives with a coven of witches on a houseboat; while Schwartzman portrays Burton, a charming, rakish vampire, leading a cloistered life in a luxurious Upper West Side penthouse, Bogosian plays Daniel Molloy, and Kirk is Talamasca agent Raglan James.

Anne Rice’s Talamasca is executive produced by Oscar-nominated John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side) and Mark Lafferty (The Right Stuff, Halt and Catch Fire), who also serve as co-showrunners, award-winning producer Mark Johnson, who oversees Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe, and Tom Williams, along with Christopher Rice and the late Anne Rice. Hancock also directs.