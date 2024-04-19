Video: Dwayne Johnson Stars In Chris Janson's Music Video For 'Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Multi-platinum artist Chris Janson, known as one of the most exciting live performers in Country music, debuts the World Premiere of his music video for his current single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get”.

The humble video shows Janson, alongside longtime friend and global superstar, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, hanging out in his favorite arena – the great outdoors. No stranger to Country music, Johnson joins Janson as they spend an afternoon in the deer stand, muddin’ in a vintage Ford pick-up and enjoying some good ol’ Southern boy downtime. “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get” launched as the most added song on Country radio and is poised to be the Country song of the summer as its 2+M streams continue to grow.

In a statement, Janson said “We had a great time making this video. Tons of genuine real fun. From TN to TX, we made it happen. Can’t thank DJ enough for starring in it and for being a great friend to me."

Johnson agreed, saying “We bonded so quickly in a parking lot waiting for our cars to pull around – talking about ‘The Blues Man,’ talking about the Opry…what really moved me was Chris’ humility, his love for not only Country music, which I love as well, but his desire to work hard and take care of his family. He does it with such a grace and style – again, his humility, gratitude and always bringing some fun to the mix made us fast friends and I’m happy to be a part of his video.”

Fans can catch Janson out on the road throughout the year with his own headlining tour dates and as he joins fellow Country star Cody Johnson for select dates. Janson will also be hitting the stage with his friend and CMT Crossroad's partner, Bret Michaels, for his upcoming Pardi-Gras 2024 kicking off on July 12th.

ABOUT CHRIS JANSON

Chris Janson, proud member of the Grand Ole Opry and multi-platinum songwriter and artist, is part of Country music's new breed. In touch with the lighter side of life with self-penned No. 1s “Fix A Drink,” “Good Vibes,” and the four-times Platinum “Buy Me A Boat,” as well as the more thoughtful truths of “Done,” “Things You Can’t Live Without,” and the CMA Song of the Year nominee and ACM Video of the Year “Drunk Girl.” Both “Boat” and “Girl” were named to the Nashville Songwriters Association International’s prestigious “Songs I Wish I Wish I’d Written” list, which is why artists like Tim McGRaw (“Truck Yeah,” “How I’ll Always Be”), Justin Moore (“Off The Beaten Path”), Cody Johnson (“Let’s Build A Fire”), and the iconic Hank Williams Jr. (“God Fearin’ Man,” “Those Days Are Gone”) reach for Janson’s songs for their own projects. Beyond his artistry are his live shows, where all that heart-on-the-four-wheeler songwriting meets the fans where they come to rock. Rolling Stone proclaimed him “a live legacy in the making,” and Janson is a frequent presence at the nation’s biggest country festivals, tours, and unexpected sit-ins. For a man known for his outdoors lifestyle and collaborations with Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, making music from his own life has established the harmonica-forward multi-instrumentalist the go-to guy for young country for the last decade. Janson’s Big Machine Label Group debut, “All I Need Is You,” recently hit the No. 1 spot on the Country music charts and his latest single “Whatcha See Is Whatcha Get,” is the first release on the recently re-named Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment imprint.

Photo Credit: Nashville Harbor Records & Entertainment