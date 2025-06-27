 tracking pixel
Video: Disney's DESCENDANTS/ZOMBIES Stars Perform 'Worlds Collide' in New Video

By: Jun. 27, 2025
The Disney Descendants/Zombies: Worlds Collide Tour, visiting 43 cities across North America, will kick off Thursday, July 17th in San Diego, California at Pechanga Arena.  Ahead of the tour, the cast has released a new single and music video of “Worlds Collide,” a high-energy song created to open the highly anticipated event.

Performed by Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife, the song marks the first time stars from the Descendants and Zombies hit movie franchises perform a song together. Watch it here!

The concert is a musical celebration of hit songs from the four Descendants and four Zombies films including “Rotten to the Core”, “Ways To Be Wicked”, “Someday”, “Do It Like the Zombies Do”, “Red”, “Love Ain’t It” and many more. With giant pop show production, this is going to be the must-see family concert of the summer.

The concert set list features performances of fan favorites, mash-ups and original songs from various stars.   Inspired by the worlds of Auradon and Seabrook High, with epic staging, high energy choreography, exciting visuals and elaborate wardrobe, stars of the films come together in one magnetic musical celebration. 

The online store features never-before-available tour-branded merch as well as exclusive t-shirts from each of Kylie Cantrall, Freya Skye, Malia Baker, Malachi Barton, Dara Reneé, Joshua Colley and Mekonnen Knife.

Set List

  1. Worlds Collide
  2. Red
  3. The Place To Be
  4. Fired Up/Did I Mention
  5. Rotten to the Core/BAMM
  6. Like the Zombies Do/Chillin’ Like a Villain
  7. Good to Be Bad
  8. Flesh & Bone/It’s Goin’ Down
  9. Don’t Mess With Us
  10. Queen of Mean
  11. We Own the Night/Call to the Wild
  12. Night Falls
  13. Ways to Be Wicked

