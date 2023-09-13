Video: Disney+ Shares New STAR WARS: AHSOKA Promo With Anakin Skywalker

To celebrate the midseason of Lucasfilm’s “Ahsoka,” Disney+ has released an exciting new TV spot featuring Anakin Skywalker, who appeared in last night’s episode, returning as Ahsoka’s former Jedi Master.

Anakin’s appearance in the episode marks the first time the characters have appeared onscreen together in live action, having formed a close relationship in the animated series, “The Clone Wars.”

Last night, Midseason Fan Screening Events presenting the current episode were held in select AMC theaters in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Orlando.

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, Padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy.

"Ahsoka" stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Dave Filoni is THE HEAD writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer.

Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Ahsoka” launched on August 22. Catch up on all the episodes to date, which are now streaming, exclusively on Disney+.

Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com.

Watch the new TV spot here:



