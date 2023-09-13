Video: Disney+ Shares New STAR WARS: AHSOKA Promo With Anakin Skywalker

Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Ahsoka” launched on August 22. Catch up on all the episodes to date, which are now streaming, exclusively on Disney+. 

By: Sep. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Musical Scene Photo 2 Exclusive: Watch THEATER CAMP Parody ANNIE In Deleted Scene
WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December Photo 3 WAITRESS: THE MUSICAL Film to Screen in Movie Theaters This December
THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ Featuring Cut Song Photo 4 THE LITTLE MERMAID Is Now Streaming on Disney+ With Cut Song

To celebrate the midseason of Lucasfilm’s “Ahsoka,” Disney+ has released an exciting new TV spot featuring Anakin Skywalker, who appeared in last night’s episode, returning as Ahsoka’s former Jedi Master.

Anakin’s appearance in the episode marks the first time the characters have appeared onscreen together in live action, having formed a close relationship in the animated series, “The Clone Wars.” 

Last night, Midseason Fan Screening Events presenting the current episode were held in select AMC theaters in cities across the country, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Chicago, Dallas, New York, Philadelphia, Boston, Washington, D.C. and Orlando. 

Set after the fall of the Empire, “Star Wars: Ahsoka” follows the former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano, Padawan to Anakin Skywalker, as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. 

"Ahsoka" stars Rosario Dawson, Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson, Ivanna Sakhno, Diana Lee Inosanto, David Tennant, Lars Mikkelsen and Eman Esfandi. The episodes are directed by Dave Filoni, Steph Green, Peter Ramsey, Jennifer Getzinger, Geeta Vasant Patel and Rick Famuyiwa.

Dave Filoni is THE HEAD writer and executive produces along with Jon Favreau, Kathleen Kennedy, Colin Wilson and Carrie Beck. Karen Gilchrist serves as co-executive producer. 

Lucasfilm's “Star Wars: Ahsoka” launched on August 22. Catch up on all the episodes to date, which are now streaming, exclusively on Disney+. 

Through September 20, new and returning customers can subscribe to Disney+ Basic (with ads) for $1.99/month for three months by visiting www.disneyplus.com.

Watch the new TV spot here:






RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Stonestreet Studios to Premiere Films at the Soho International Film Festival Photo
Stonestreet Studios to Premiere Films at the Soho International Film Festival

Stonestreet Studios is having their world premieres of two socially poignant short films, Crowbar and Compulsion, both directed by Alyssa Rallo Bennett, at the Soho International Film Festival. Get all the details on the new films and purchase tickets now!

2
Kim Zolciak to Return to Reality TV in MTVs THE SURREAL LIFE Photo
Kim Zolciak to Return to Reality TV in MTV's THE SURREAL LIFE

MTV announced a robust cast lineup for the new season of The Surreal Life. Last season included an all-star lineup including Dennis Rodman, August Alsina, CJ Perry, Frankie Muniz, Kim Coles, Manny MUA, Stormy Daniels and Tamar Braxton. Check out the lineup of stars now!

3
Video: STARZ Shares SHINING VALE Season Two Trailer Photo
Video: STARZ Shares SHINING VALE Season Two Trailer

“Shining Vale,” stars Emmy Award® nominee Courteney Cox (“Friends,” “Cougar Town”), Academy Award® nominee and Emmy Award® winner Greg Kinnear (As Good as It Gets, “The Kennedys”) and Academy Award® winner Mira Sorvino (“Hollywood,” “The Expecting”). Watch the video trailer now!

4
Food Networks BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season Photo
Food Network's BBQ BRAWL Boasts Best-Ever Season

Over the ten-episode season which premiered July 10th, superstar chefs Bobby Flay, Anne Burrell and Sunny Anderson each led a team of top-tier pitmasters from across the country in high-stakes challenges to determine who will be named “Master of ‘Cue.” BBQ Brawl has been picked up for a fifth season that will air summer 2024.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'Boston Flowers Releases Debut Album 'Mondegreen'
Ingrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas ConcertsIngrid Michaelson Announces Dates for Upcoming Christmas Concerts
Billy Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In NovemberBilly Joel's 'The Vinyl Collection Vol 2' To Be Released In November
Olivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour DatesOlivia Rodrigo Announces 2024 'GUTS' World Tour Dates

Videos

Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer Video
Watch Kim Kardashian Act in a New AMERICAN HORROR STORY Trailer
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer Video
Watch Leslie Odom, Jr. in New THE EXORCIST: BELIEVER Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
CHICAGO
HAMILTON