Video: Disney+ Drops DESCENDANTS: THE RISE OF RED Teaser With China Anne McClain

China Anne McClain is returning as Uma for Descendants: The Rise of Red. Watch the first teaser for the film below before it comes to Disney+ this summer.

"I was apprehensive to revisit the Descendants world at first, because losing Cam was the first heartbreak I’ve ever experienced. But once I saw how excited the new generation of kids were, it reminded me of myself when we created the original films," McClain said.

"Everything came together beautifully. There’s one scene that is very special to me, I’m sure the audience will be able to guess which one it is once they see the movie. Stepping back into Uma was very fulfilling, and healing for me."

In this newest installment in the mega-hit “Descendants” franchise, former Villain Kid Uma, now headmaster of Auradon Prep, extends an invite to the school to another VK – Red, the rebellious daughter of the tyrannical Queen of Hearts from Wonderland.

The Queen of Hearts has long held a grudge against Auradon, and especially Cinderella, and seizes the opportunity to seek revenge when she drops her daughter off at school. When the Queen of Hearts incites a coup against Auradon, Red must team up with Cinderella’s perfectionist daughter Chloe and travel back in time to try to undo the traumatic event that set Red’s mother down her villainous path.

The film is set to include a reunion for Walt Disney Television’s iconic 1997 movie “Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella," with Brandy returning to the role of Cinderella and Paolo Montalban playing KING Charming.

The film also stars Morgan Dudley (“Jagged Little Pill” on Broadway) as Ella/Young Cinderella, Kylie Cantrall (Disney’s “Gabby Duran and the Unsittables”) as Red, Malia Baker (“The Babysitters Club”) as Chloe, Brandy (“Queens”) as Cinderella, Rita Ora (“Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight”) as “The Queen of Hearts,” Dara Reneé (Disney’s “High School Musical: The Musical: the Series”) as Uliana, Ruby Rose Turner (Disney’s “Coop and Cami Ask the World”) as Bridget/Young Queen of Hearts, Joshua Colley (“Senior Year”) as Hook, Melanie Paxson (“Descendants” franchise) as Fairy Godmother, Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”) as Principal Merlin and Leonardo Nam (“Westworld”) as Maddox Hatter.