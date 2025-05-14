Video: David Corenswet Stars in First Full Trailer for DC's SUPERMAN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Warner Bros. has dropped the first full trailer for Superman, the highly anticipated reboot of the classic DC superhero. In his signature style, writer/director James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor, and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind. Superman, DC Studios’ first feature film to hit the big screen, will fly into theaters on July 11, 2025.

The film stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor. The film also stars Edi Gathegi, Anthony Carrigan, Nathan Fillion, Isabela Merced, Skyler Gisondo, Sara Sampaio, María Gabriela de Faría, Wendell Pierce, Alan Tudyk, Pruitt Taylor Vince, and Neva Howell.DC Studios heads Peter Safran and Gunn are producing the film, which Gunn directs from his own screenplay, based on characters from DC, Superman created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster.

Superman is executive produced by Nikolas Korda, Chantal Nong Vo, and Lars Winther. Behind the camera, Gunn is joined by frequent collaborators, including director of photography Henry Braham, production designer Beth Mickle, costume designer Judianna Makovsky, and composer John Murphy, along with composer David Fleming, and editors William Hoy and Craig Alpert.

