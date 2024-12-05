Video: Colin Firth Stars in Official Trailer for LOCKERBIE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Peacock and Sky have released the official trailer for the limited series Lockerbie: A Search for Truth starring Colin Firth and Catherine McCormack.

Inspired by the true-life story, on December 21, 1988, 259 passengers and crew were killed when Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over Lockerbie 38 minutes after take-off, with a further 11 residents losing their life as the plane came down over the quiet, Scottish town.

In the wake of the disaster and his daughter’s death, Dr Jim Swire (Firth), is nominated spokesperson for the UK victims’ families, who have united to demand truth and justice. Traveling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey that not only jeopardizes his stability, family and life, but completely overturns his trust in the justice system. As the truth shifts under Jim’s feet, his view of the world is left forever changed.

Exploring events from the disaster and its aftermath, Lockerbie: A Search For Truth provides an intimate account of a man, a husband, and a father who risks everything in memory of his daughter and the unflinching pursuit of truth and justice.

The cast also includes Rosanna Adams, Jemma Carlton, Harry Redding, Sam Troughton, Mark Bonner, Ardalan Esmaili, and Selwa Jghalef. Lockerbie: A Search for Truth premieres January 2, 2025 on Peacock in the US and Sky Atlantic and streaming service NOW in the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

