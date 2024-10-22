Video: Christina Milian Stars in Netflix's MEET ME NEXT CHRISTMAS Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has released the first trailer for Meet Me Next Christmas, the upcoming holiday romantic comedy starring Christina Milian. The movie hits Netflix on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

In pursuit of a fairytale romance with the man of her dreams, Layla (played by Milian) must race through New York City to get her hands on the hottest ticket in town: the sold-out Pentatonix Christmas Eve Concert.

The cast also includes Devale Ellis, Kofi Siriboe, Tymika Tafari, Mitch Grassi, Scott Hoying, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola, Matt Sallee, Kalen Allen, Nikki Duval, and Wesley French. The Pentatonix play themselves in the film, which integrates the characteristic sound of their music into the story.

Rusty Cundieff directed the movie from a screenplay by Camilla Rubis and Molly Haldeman. It is produced by Mark Roberts, with Simon Lythgoe, Matt Code, and Christina Milian serving as executive producers.

