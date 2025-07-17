Video: Chris Hemsworth Stars in New Trailer for National Geographic Series LIMITLESS: LIVE BETTER NOW

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







Ahead of its London premiere event, the trailer has been released for Limitless: Live Better Now, the new National Geographic series starring Chris Hemsworth. In the series, the actor dives into three high-stakes challenges that promise real, immediate ways to sharpen our minds and strengthen our bodies. All episodes will stream Aug. 15 on Disney+ and Hulu and will air on National Geographic on Aug. 25.

Filmed across six countries over two years, Hemsworth tests his limits by drawing from cutting-edge science and the wisdom of elders to push himself to learn new skills. With no previous experience, he learns to play the drums for a live performance with GRAMMY Award-winner Ed Sheeran in front of 70,000 fans; scales a dizzying 600-foot climbing wall in the Swiss Alps to break out of his comfort zone and embrace risk; and takes part in South Korean Special Forces training, enduring electrocution and pepper spray to confront his long struggle with chronic pain and reconfigure his response to it — all to uncover tools we can use TODAY to live healthier, happier lives.

Joining him on THE JOURNEY are returning expert Dr. BJ Miller, a renowned palliative care physician, plus a powerful lineup of inspiring voices, including cognitive scientist Dr. Maya Shankar, Parkway Drive drummer Ben Gordon, neuroscientist and Professor Abigail Marsh, free solo climber and wingsuiter Steph Davis, former members of South Korea’s military, MMA fighter Kim Dong-hyun, freestyle motocross legend Robbie Maddison and more.

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth is produced by Protozoa, Nutopia and WILD State for National Geographic. Tom Watt-Smith, Peter Lovering, Arif Nurmohamed and Jane Root serve as executive producers for Nutopia. Creators Darren Aronofsky and Ari Handel of Protozoa return to executive produce, and Chris Hemsworth, Ben Grayson and Brandon Hill are executive producers for WILD State. For National Geographic, Bengt Anderson and Simon Raikes are executive producers.