Video: C.B. STRIKE: THE INK BLACK HEART Series Trailer

The four-episode HBO Original limited series C.B. STRIKE: THE INK BLACK HEART debuts THURSDAY, JANUARY 23 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. This is the sixth story of the crime drama in co-production with BBC and based on J.K. Rowling’s best-selling crime novels written under the pseudonym Robert Galbraith.

Strike and Robin are hired to investigate a murder involving a creator of a cult TV cartoon and an anonymous online troll known as “Anomie.” With a complex web of online aliases, business interests and family conflicts to navigate, our heroic pair find themselves in a case that stretches them to their limit with the threat of this mysterious killer around every corner.

The cast includes Tom Burke, Holliday Grainger, David Westhead, Christian McKay, Emma Fielding, Tupele Dorgu, James Nelson-Joyce, Ruth Sheen, Jack Greenlees, Natasha O’Keeffe, and Caitlin Innes Edwards.

C.B. STRIKE: THE INK BLACK HEART is adapted for the screen by writer and executive producer Tom Edge; directed by Sue Tully; executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts alongside the BBC’s Nick Lambon.

Photo credit: Rob Youngson/HBO

Comments