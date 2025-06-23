Video: BritBox Releases Trailer for Crime Drama CODE OF SILENCE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BritBox has debuted the official trailer for the six-part Original crime series Code of Silence starring West End alum Rose Ayling-Ellis. Following a two-episode premiere on July 24th, the series will air weekly with a finale on August 21. It will be available to stream in ASL.

Code of Silence is told through the point of view of Alison Brooks (Ayling-Ellis), a Deaf canteen worker. Alison is struggling to make ends meet, juggling two jobs, one in a police canteen and another in a local bar, while also doing her best to support her Deaf mum, Julie (Fifi Garfield).

It’s not long before Alison is pulled into a high-stakes police investigation when DS Ashleigh Francis (Charlotte Ritchie) asks that she use her lip-reading skills to monitor a dangerous criminal gang. As her interpretation of their covert conversations becomes central to the investigation, Alison is plunged into an exhilarating new world. Her role quickly becomes key to unlocking the police case, but her feelings become complicated when she finds herself drawn to one of the suspects, Liam Barlow (Kieron Moore). Despite knowing the risks and the growing threat to her personal life, Alison can’t let go.

The cast also includes Andrew Buchan, Nathan Armarkwei Laryea, Joe Absolom, Beth Goddard, Andrew Scarborough, and Fifi Garfield. Catherine Moulton is the creator of the series, with Diarmuid Goggins and Chanya Button as directors and Joseph Shrubb as a producer.

Executive Producers are Bryony Arnold and Damien Timmer for Mammoth Screen, Robert Schildhouse, Stephen Nye for BritBox, Rose Ayling-Ellis, and Catherine Moulton. ITV’s Director of Drama, Polly Hill, oversees the production for the network.

