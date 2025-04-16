News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Video: Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Star in THE ROSES Trailer

The movie hits theaters on August 29th.

By: Apr. 16, 2025
Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman. The movie is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler. It hits theaters on August 29th.

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

Directed by Jay Roach from a screenplay by Tony McNamara, The Roses also stars Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon.

