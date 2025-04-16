Video: Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman Star in THE ROSES Trailer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Searchlight Pictures has released the first trailer for The Roses, starring Benedict Cumberbatch, Olivia Colman. The movie is a reimagining of the 1989 classic film The War of the Roses, based on the novel by Warren Adler. It hits theaters on August 29th.

Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Ivy (Colman) and Theo (Cumberbatch): successful careers, a loving marriage, great kids. But beneath the façade of their supposed ideal life, a storm is brewing – as Theo’s career nosedives while Ivy’s own ambitions take off, a tinderbox of fierce competition and hidden resentment ignites.

Directed by Jay Roach from a screenplay by Tony McNamara, The Roses also stars Andy Samberg, Allison Janney, Belinda Bromilow, Sunita Mani, Ncuti Gatwa, Jamie Demetriou, Zoë Chao, and Kate McKinnon.

