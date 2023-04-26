Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Video: Beanie Feldstein & Jane Lynch Reunite For HARRIET THE SPY Season Two Trailer

The new season is premiering on May 5, 2023.

Apr. 26, 2023  
Apple TV+ has released the trailer for season two of "Harriet the Spy," based on the iconic children's novel chronicling the coming-of-age adventures of the irrepressible Harriet M. Welsch, premiering on May 5, 2023.

Produced by The Jim Henson Company, the animated series stars Golden Globe nominee Beanie Feldstein ("Lady Bird," "Booksmart") as Harriet, a fiercely independent and adventurous 11-year-old girl, alongside Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel") as Ole Golly, Harriet's larger-than-life, no-nonsense nanny.

"Harriet the Spy" follows the outspoken and perpetually curious 11-year-old Harriet M. Welsch. More than anything, Harriet wants to be a writer, and in order to be a good writer, she'll need to know everything. And to know everything means she'll need to spy ... on everyone! This season, follow Harriet as she navigates letting go, growing up, and celebrating the gift of today.

Joining Feldstein and Lynch, the series features Kimberly Brooks ("Baby Shark's Big Show") and Charlie Schlatter ("Big Nate," "For All Mankind") as Janie and Sport, Harriet's best friends, Lacey Chabert ("Mean Girls") as Marion Hawthorne, the ringleader of a group of popular girls at Harriet's school, and additional voice cast Crispin Freeman ("Young Justice"), Grey Griffin ("The Loud House"), and Bumper Robinson ("The Owl House").

Guest stars this season include Jaeden Martell ("It"), Emmy Award winner Brad Garrett ("High Desert," "Bupkis"), Emmy Award nominee Michelle Trachtenberg ("Gossip Girl") and many more.

Based on the book by Louise Fitzhugh, the Apple Original series is produced by The Jim Henson Company, and written and executive produced by Will McRobb ("The Adventures of Pete & Pete") with Sidney Clifton ("Black Panther" animated series, "Me, Eloise") as producer. Lisa Henson and Halle Stanford executive produce on behalf of The Jim Henson Company with John W. Hyde, Nancy Steingard and Wendy Moss-Klein also serving as executive producers, and Terissa Kelton as co-executive producer. Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina executive produce for Titmouse Animation Studios.

The award-winning slate of original series and films for kids and families on Apple TV+ includes this year's Academy Award and BAFTA Award-winning animated short film "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse"; star-studded animated adventure film "Luck" from Apple Original Films and Skydance Animation; and, BAFTA Award-winning and Academy Award-nominated animated film "Wolfwalkers."

Watch the trailer here:






